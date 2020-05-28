Porter County festivals canceled due to coronavirus

VALPARAISO — The magic and a lot more have gone out of the Porter County Parks and Recreation events schedule this year.
The county announced Thursday it is canceling its summer events because of the COVID-19 virus. Events like the summer concerts and movie nights at Sunset Hill Farm and the Prairie Magic Music Festival 2020, originally scheduled for Aug. 8, will not be held this year. The parks’ summer recreation programs are still scheduled to be held.
“We’ve been evaluating our events, programs and festivals to see what we can provide safely for the community during this time,” county parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos said. “We are canceling our large events this summer out of an abundance of caution.
“As we think about events and festivals for the upcoming year, we want to be prudent in our planning,” Lenckos said. “We don’t know what things will look like in the next few months, so we want to focus on the programs we can offer this summer and make sure they will be safe and enjoyable for the community.”
Lenckos added, “We’re looking forward to the Prairie Magic Music Festival in 2021 when we hopefully will gather together again for a day of amazing music in safer circumstances.”
