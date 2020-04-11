Porter County firefighters pay tribute to health care workers

“It’s good that we get support from all the departments putting their lives on the line every day,” Hathorne said. “We all know what we’re up against.”

Hathorne, who moved to Portage from Chicago, noted how hard the pandemic has hit Chicago.

“I think we’re more prepared that anyone else,” he said. “The morale is really good here.”

The pandemic has changed routines and procedures frequently for firefighters and health care workers.

For Hathorne, that includes changing clothes in the garage as soon as he gets home from working and putting those clothes in a plastic bag to be laundered separately.

”I just live day by day,” he said.

Tina Traxler, an X-ray technician, is in the high-risk category.

“It’s a little bit scary,” Traxler said. “Every time I come in, I hope I don’t take anything home to my family.”

“It’s scary, but being younger I’m not as afraid," said Michael Minix, a fellow X-ray technician.

He’s trying to help everyone be safe.