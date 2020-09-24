 Skip to main content
Porter County Foundation helps stock local food pantries
The Porter County Community Foundation, in collaboration with Porter County 4-H, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry and Sims Meat Processing, donated 1,500 pounds of  meat to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana which will be distributed to local food pantries. Pictured are, from left, Amy Briseno, Food Bank of NWI Donor Relations Coordinator; Raymond Mack, Food Bank of NWI Warehouse Coordinator; Bill Higbie, Porter County Community Foundation President & CEO; Cheri Birky, Porter County Community Foundation board member; Craig Sims, Sims Meat Processing owner.  

 Provided

VALPARAISO — At this year’s Porter County Fair 4-H livestock auction, held virtually due to COVID-19, the Porter County Community Foundation cast the winning bids on five hogs and one steer, resulting in a donation of over 1,500 pounds of meat to local food pantries.

Bidding for the Foundation was President and CEO, Bill Higbie, assisted by board member, Cheri Birky.

“We appreciate being able to make an investment that has such far-reaching benefits,” Higbie said. “We’re helping the 4-H kids and providing meat to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana which makes its way to our local food pantries, who are then able to offer an important source of nutrition to those in need,” he added.

Birky coordinated the effort.

“This was a special opportunity at an important time when many are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19,” she said. “Craig Sims, of Sims Meat Processing, helped by processing two hogs free of charge and Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, an Indiana-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure all Hoosiers have access to good quality, nutritious meat, covered the remaining costs. This was a true collaboration for the good of our community.”

To learn more about the Porter County Community Foundation, visit the website www.pccf.gives.

