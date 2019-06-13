VALPARAISO — The Porter County Master Gardeners Association and Purdue Extension host the 2019 Valparaiso/Porter County garden walk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29.
Guests are invited to visit a selection of gardens on Northwest Indiana's premier garden tour. Master Gardeners will be on site to answer questions and explain plantings at numerous select private gardens.
Sponsors said there will be much to see and learn. There will be door prize drawings at every garden.
Tickets are $8 presale or may be purchased on day of Walk for $10 at Kmart Parking Lot, 2801 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.
For additional information and ticket sales information, call 219-465-3555 or www.pcgarden.info. Or visit the Porter County Master Gardeners Facebook page.