Porter County GOP removes Facebook post making light of injured protesters

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso Republicans Facebook post Wednesday made light of two protesters being struck by a car in Bloomington following a peaceful protest, a party leader concedes.

Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson confirmed Thursday morning that someone from the party's Facebook team was responsible for the post and commentary. Simpson said it was taken down once it came to the attention of party leaders.

He said he was unsure how long it remained on the site.

"It was in poor taste, childish and not acceptable," he said.

The post in question appeared to make light of an alleged hit-and-run that occurred Monday during the Bloomington, Indiana, protest of an alleged racially fueled attack on a black human rights activist July 4.

"Life Hack: If you don't stand in the road and attempt to swarm innocent motorists, your likelihood of being hit by a car goes down 1000x," the Valparaiso Republicans post read, along with a link to a story about the incident.

Simpson declined to name the person responsible for the post but said that person made a mistake.