Porter County Health Department backs guidance for masks to be worn in K-12 schools

Porter County Health Dept. indirectly encourages masks in schools The Porter County Health Department said it is recommending schools follow the guidance from the State Department of Health, which is for stud…

The state cites the same recommendation coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its updated recommendations from late July. School officials, it also says, should encourage masking and vaccines to prevent further outbreaks in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Porter County experienced substantial transmission and 55% of the population ages 12 and above was fully vaccinated.

Many Porter County school corporations started school this week, including Portage Township Schools and Valparaiso Community Schools. They, like nearly all districts in the county, have optional masking policies for students. However, the COVID-19 policies in place for schools are fluid and can be amended as needed throughout the school year.

Some districts have already laid out how masking policies would change if cases were to continue to rise, and many say they would only require masks if there was a state or federal mandate.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.