Porter County Health Dept. backs guidance from state, federal health for masks to be worn in K-12 schools

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department may not have the power to require masks, but it did send updated guidance to local superintendents that indirectly encourages masking in K-12 schools.
In a statement Thursday, the health department said it had received "numerous" inquiries about masking and uncertainty of rules pertaining to COVID-19 in schools.
An executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb leaves it up to the school corporations to implement measures and restrictions to address the spread of cases in their facilities. The Porter County Health Department said that order limits it to only providing guidance and recommendations for keeping people safe in schools.
Thursday's statement said the health department reached out to the Porter County school superintendents Monday saying it is adopting the guidance put out by the State Department of Health. Although the statement doesn't explicitly say it, the state's guidance is for students, staff and teachers to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The state cites the same recommendation coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its updated recommendations from late July. School officials, it also says, should encourage masking and vaccines to prevent further outbreaks in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Porter County experienced substantial transmission and 55% of the population ages 12 and above was fully-vaccinated.
Many Porter County school corporations started school this week, including Portage Township Schools and Valparaiso Community Schools. They, like nearly all districts in the county, have optional masking policies for students. However, the COVID-19 policies in place for schools are fluid and can be amended as needed throughout the school year.
Some districts have already laid out how masking policies would change if cases were to continue to rise, and many say they would only require masks if there was a state or federal mandate.