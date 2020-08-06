Porter County health officials share new FAQ on school reopening

"Many, but not all, of those cases involved recent graduates who will not be in the local school system this fall," the new FAQ document states. "Our daily number of new cases among youth is starting to fall as mask wearing is becoming more commonplace and both youth and parents are changing behavior in response to the impact of gatherings without social distancing."

Porter County's seven-day positivity rate for the range of July 24 to July 30 sits at 5.1%, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Porter County FAQ also defines what constitutes an outbreak within a school as occurring "when the number or percentage of cases within a school cannot be traced back to outside events or one to two infected families."

The document further expands on outbreaks in terms of student population.

An outbreak could be considered in schools of less than 400 students when four or more cases have been identified. In schools of more than 400, an outbreak is defined as 1% or greater of students who are attending that school in person.