Porter County imposes new restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19

PORTER COUNTY — Those planning private, in-person gatherings in Porter County will have to contend with new guidelines, depending on how many people they plan to invite.
Starting Thursday, any gathering with more than 100 people will need clearance from the Porter County Health Department, county officials announced.
The decision to implement the new requirement came after residents expressed concerns over large gatherings, according to Sheila Paul, food program director with the health department.
"We began requesting and reviewing event plans after Gov. Holcomb’s requirement to submit plans for gatherings over 250 people," Paul said. "In order to help slow the spread of the virus, we felt it was necessary to touch base with all hosts throwing events over 100 people. Our primary intent is to provide education and guidance."
Event organizers who meet that threshold will need to submit a COVID-19 Safety Plan in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those who fail to do so or notify the health department ahead of time could have their event closed.
Health department officials still were developing enforcement measures as of Thursday. As it stands, the health department could shut down an event with assistance from local law enforcement, if the event violates the new requirement, Paul said.
"But again, our intent is to provide guidance, not closure," she added.
What's in a safety plan
Health officials said event organizers should post signs reminding attendees of the state-mandated mask requirement, provide ample hand sanitizer and place social distancing markers, among other recommendations.
All people at the event — including attendees, organizers, workers, volunteers — must wear face coverings, in accordance with Indiana's mask mandate.
Masks may be removed only to eat or drink, the guidance states.
Hosts were asked to set a positive example at their events by practicing good hygiene.
Restroom surfaces and other high-touch areas should be sanitized every two hours. That includes but is not limited to bar counters, door handles, and entrances and exits.
Additionally, if attendees need to sign in to a guest book before entering, hand sanitizer and clean pens should be made available to them. They should also clean their hands before and after signing in, according to the guidelines.
What's not allowed
Any kind of self-serve buffets are prohibited, according to the health department's guidelines.
Instead, organizers were encouraged to serve buffets cafeteria-style. In this case, staff should wash their hands before serving and should only serve with a utensil or gloves, the guidelines state.
As more people attend and form lines while waiting to enter, receive food, use a restroom or anything of the like, they should not extend into any seating areas, the guidelines state.
All lines should leave space for people to social distance, according to the guidelines.
Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda said officials expect pushback to the new rule and are fully prepared to deal with it.
"We get our guidance from the CDC and ISDH, and we follow the governor's order. Usually any new law, mandate has some push back when people feel that their rights are being infringed upon. What they forget is that government is in place to protect us from us. If rules and laws weren’t in place, all havoc would break loose," Zepeda said.
Zepeda added that many positive COVID-19 cases have been traced back to overcrowded venues. The health department's new guidance is designed to allow those who gather to do so while reducing the risk of transmission.
"People need to understand that our goal is to keep everyone safe. We, too, would love to go back to how it used to be, but we can’t. We have to deal with what is occurring now, and what’s occurring is that more and more people are testing positive due to exposure," she said.
As of Thursday, the Porter County Health Department reported 1,403 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths as a result of the virus.
Safety plan templates and additional guidance were available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/considerations-for-events-gatherings.html.
Anyone who wishes to have a plan reviewed is asked to contact the Porter County Health Department at 219-707-8158, or to email Paul at Sheila.Paul@porterco.org.
