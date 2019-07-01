VALPARAISO — Have an old book from a Porter County library branch you've accidentally kept overdue for an embarrassingly long time?
Fret no more. The Porter County Library system is granting amnesty to old overdues and virtually eliminating fines.
The library's new “fine free” program is completely rolled out now after six months of transition work, and according to Director Jesse Butz, it's had a huge impact.
“We have a visionary library board that realized we have to adapt our methods to the changing world,” he said. “Ultimately, we all agree our goal is to provide people access to our materials and we've found that fines just keep people from coming.”
Originally, the library charged a 5 cents per day fee for books and $1 per day fee for DVDs. Those who couldn't pay couldn't check out materials.
Butz said through some research into their database, more than 18,000 out of their 72,000 cardholders were blacklisted from checking out books. About a quarter of all of their children's accounts were among those barred.
“It's insane,” he said. “The people who need us the most could not have access to us.”
Often, he would see children with enormous stacks of books be turned down by their parents because of the fear of fines.
“That's crushing,” he said. “Now, hopefully we never have to see that again.”
Now, patrons can check out a book for two weeks and the system auto-renews for an extra two weeks up to three times.
“If nobody wants it and you're enjoying your book, if you want to keep it for a few extra days, why would we penalize you?” he Butz said.
The end of fines doesn't mean the end of punishment. After the auto-renews are up, there is a 14-day grace period before the borrower is billed to replace the item. Then there is an additional forgiveness period before the fee is applied to the account.
“You take our item forever, we'll charge you a fee, because that is impacting a taxpayer,” Butz said. “But a couple of extra days? That's not hurting a taxpayer.”
There have been some negative effects. Butz said the national statistics for fine free libraries showed that overdues often take three to five days longer to get returned.
However, he argues there's a net positive, as use of the library has increased and there has been savings from not having to replace books.
“We've found people who have materials that are so old they weren't in our system anymore because they were embarrassed, they were scared, whatever it may be,” he said. “Now that they know there's a fine forgiveness program they're bringing stacks of materials back to us."
While he's had detractors, Butz said he expects the system will prove itself in the coming months. He's said he's already noticed more participation in some library programs.
“We're really excited about the future here,” he said. “There's a lot of good things coming up that's going to be a bright spot for the community.”