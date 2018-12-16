A 50-year-old Porter County man died Sunday night after a tree fell on him while working in his yard, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
The man had been cutting back trees on his property in the 800 block of North County Road 500 East in rural Jackson Township when one tree fell toward the man, trapping him beneath.
Porter County Sheriff's officers, Liberty Township Fire Department, Westville Fire Department and Porter Regional EMS responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m., according to a Porter County Sheriff's Office news release.
Family and first responders attempted to cut the tree back to remove the man, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Lutheran Air helicopter was dispatched to the scene but arrived after the man had died.
Authorities have not yet released the man's name pending notification of additional family members.