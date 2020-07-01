Porter County mom crashed into daughter's vehicle, fled during dispute, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old South Haven woman crashed into her daughter's vehicle and then fled the scene during a family dispute, according to Porter County police.

Jamie Hurni was taken to jail following the incident shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and faces misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, police said.

The 19-year-old daughter reportedly told police she went to her mother's house and when a verbal dispute broke out, she went to leave in her Kia Soul. Her mother attempted to block her from leaving by using a Dodge Durango.

The daughter said she drove off with her mother chasing her in the Durango and then parked on the side of Oxbow Road. Her mother passed her and then backed up and rammed her vehicle before taking off, the daughter said.

The daughter caught the incident on her phone video and it was witnessed by neighbors, police said.

Hurni said the crash was an accident and she left the scene assuming her daughter would call police and direct them to her.

Police say Hurni told them "she didn't realize how close she was to (her daughter's) car when going in reverse."