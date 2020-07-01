You are the owner of this article.
Porter County mom crashed into daughter's vehicle, fled during dispute, police say
Porter County mom crashed into daughter's vehicle, fled during dispute, police say

Jamie Hurni

Jamie Hurni

 Provided

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old South Haven woman crashed into her daughter's vehicle and then fled the scene during a family dispute, according to Porter County police.

Jamie Hurni was taken to jail following the incident shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and faces misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, police said.

The 19-year-old daughter reportedly told police she went to her mother's house and when a verbal dispute broke out, she went to leave in her Kia Soul. Her mother attempted to block her from leaving by using a Dodge Durango.

The daughter said she drove off with her mother chasing her in the Durango and then parked on the side of Oxbow Road. Her mother passed her and then backed up and rammed her vehicle before taking off, the daughter said.

The daughter caught the incident on her phone video and it was witnessed by neighbors, police said.

Hurni said the crash was an accident and she left the scene assuming her daughter would call police and direct them to her.

Police say Hurni told them "she didn't realize how close she was to (her daughter's) car when going in reverse."

Hurni became upset when she was arrested and "would yell about random things," police said.

She also was checked out by medics while on the way to jail after talking about taking seizure medication and then striking her head inside the police car and shaking, according to police. She refused medical treatment.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

