Porter County Museum opens in new location

VALPARAISO — Porter County Museum has opened in its fourth location and brings with it a new exhibit.

A Calumet Tapestry: Artistic Views of the Region, is the first time the museum has collaborated with Westchester Township History Museum, Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art and the Field Museum in Chicago.

It’s also the first time the museum has opened in a location that isn’t a government building.

The structure at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso served as the Montague Urschel Gallery before the county museum moved out of the historic sheriff’s residence across the street. The museum still uses the 1871 jail attached to the 1860 sheriff’s residence.

The museum was founded in 1916, when the Porter County Historical Society gathered artifacts from all 12 townships to display as part of Indiana’s centennial celebration. It operated at the Valparaiso Public Library, then the courthouse, then the sheriff’s residence and old jail.

The museum had to move quickly to get into its new space.

Asa Kerr spearheaded the initiative to catalog and move the collection.

“We did this at a record pace,” said Executive Director Kevin Pazour.

It took just two months to complete renovations in the new location and get the new exhibit set up.

Westchester Township History Museum Curator Serena Ard said it took a lot of hard work to get the exhibit in place. Fortunately for her, she wasn’t around when Kerr and Pazour muscled the display cases through the doorways.

“To be able to take something that was part of everyday life in industry and to meld this and display art and do all these cool things, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Pazour said.

Madeleine Tudor is senior environmental social scientist at the Field Museum’s Keller Science Action Center. The Field Museum’s involvement in Northwest Indiana goes back more than a century. Some of the museum’s earliest specimens are from Northwest Indiana.

The Field Museum’s team helped organize a collaborative effort to create a Calumet Region exhibition series. The first was at Pullman National Heritage Area, then the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center. The current exhibit runs through Oct. 2. Beginning Nov. 11, the final exhibition will be at the Field Museum. That exhibit will run through Oct. 22, 2023.

Planning for the Porter County exhibition began about four years ago. The initial plan was for Brauer Museum of Public Art at Valparaiso University to host the exhibition, but Brauer closed. Then the show was shifted to the Porter County Museum, which itself shifted to a new location.

“I think this is one of the most exciting exhibits I have had the opportunity to work on,” Ard said.

Ard said the exhibition planning opened her eyes to look at her museum’s collection in a new light.

The team had a long discussion over what is art. The exhibition includes both fine art and functional art. An old popcorn popper, for example, qualifies.

“This is also a work of art because someone handcrafted it,” Ard said.

