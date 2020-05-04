Porter County Parks Department acquires 36 acres

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PINE TOWNSHIP —The Porter County Parks & Recreation Department has acquired 36 acres of land in Pine Township close to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The property is directly adjacent to Brincka Cross Gardens and will eventually offer more trails and natural habitats.

The land was formerly owned by Grant and Francis Smith. The preservation of this parcel helps to achieve Porter County Parks & Recreation’s mission of protecting and managing the natural, cultural and recreational resources within its diverse county park system.

“We’re excited to expand this area right next to Brincka Cross Gardens,” said Walter Lenckos, Superintendent of Porter County Parks & Recreation. “It allows us to consider construction of additional pathways and trails, which has always been a priority in our community.

"It’s always been important for us to increase the options for our community when it comes to pedestrian pathways – walking, jogging, dog walking and other activities we know our visitors enjoy.”