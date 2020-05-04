Porter County Parks Department acquires 36 acres

PINE TOWNSHIP —The Porter County Parks & Recreation Department has acquired 36 acres of land in Pine Township close to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The property is directly adjacent to Brincka Cross Gardens and will eventually offer more trails and natural habitats.
The land was formerly owned by Grant and Francis Smith. The preservation of this parcel helps to achieve Porter County Parks & Recreation’s mission of protecting and managing the natural, cultural and recreational resources within its diverse county park system.
“We’re excited to expand this area right next to Brincka Cross Gardens,” said Walter Lenckos, Superintendent of Porter County Parks & Recreation. “It allows us to consider construction of additional pathways and trails, which has always been a priority in our community.
"It’s always been important for us to increase the options for our community when it comes to pedestrian pathways – walking, jogging, dog walking and other activities we know our visitors enjoy.”
The acquisition and plans to expand were funded completely by grants. These lands are being conserved, in part, by funding and technical assistance made available as mitigation for impacts caused by the construction and maintenance of the Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership, 6B Pipeline in partnership with The Conservation Fund and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
These agencies are providing funding for restoration in the forested area, wetland area, and open grassy area on the land. Each of these areas has a specific management plan, including removing invasive species, planting native species, and improving bird habitats.
“This has been something that’s been in the works for a number of years and we’re excited to improve native habitats, especially for migratory birds in this case,” Lenckos said. “This project dovetails with the restoration at Hawk Ridge County Park. This is really important because we’re in the Mississippi Flyway, so it’s crucial to have areas for these migratory species to rest and refuel.”
This land acquisition allows the parks department to respond to community need and increase wildlife habitats, as well as help to protect the Indiana Dunes National Park by preserving the watershed.
Learn more about Porter County Parks and Brincka Cross Gardens at portercountyparks.org/brincka.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!