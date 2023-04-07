VALPARAISO – The Porter County Plan Commission voted unanimously to favor repealing and revising the county’s ordinance regulating solar farms.

The Board of Commissioners, which considers the Plan Commission’s advice, will consider the recommendation at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Porter County Administration Building.

The ordinance, passed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows solar farms in agricultural areas and sets various requirements for them.

A Plan Commission committee spent three hours working on recommendations on a new version of the ordinance but isn’t done yet.

“I like what I’m seeing. I think you’ve identified those potential problem areas,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.

County Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said he made notes about points that weren’t brought up in that lengthy meeting following testimony at a public hearing Wednesday night.

“Sometimes we miss some things,” he said. The committee will continue working on a new version of the ordinance. “We might not all like it, but I think we can tolerate it,” Simms said.

Plan Commission member Bob Gilliana said the committee needs to research environmental concerns, type of panel to be used, impact on migratory birds and other wildlife, setbacks and landscaping requirements, impact on roads and residential structures, maximum noise level at residential structures, types of soils considered prime farmland and more.

The committee’s work could be ready for Plan Commission approval by August, he said, although there’s no set deadline.

“It’s going to take time, and it’s going to take work,” Plan Commission member Brian Damitz said.

Board of Commissioners Vice President Barb Regnitz, R-Center, added, “We need to have a pause so we can take our time. We don’t want to have to be revising our solar ordinance every year.”

The committee needs to contact other counties and identify best practices, she said.

Public comment included plenty of references to the proposed Malden Solar project in Morgan Township, although County Attorney Scott McClure made clear that the public hearing was on the ordinance itself and not any particular solar project or township.

NextEra Energy began the process of seeking Porter County permits for the Malden Solar project on Tuesday, planning to fence in a total of 1,173 acres, Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Morgan Township resident Larry Robbins said his internet research led him to believe a solar farm has 1,500 to 2,000 solar panels per acre. That’s over 2 million panels in a 2,000-acre solar farm, he said.

“Why are we in such a big hurry that we can’t build a plant in our own country, produce permanent jobs?” A solar farm creates some permanent jobs, but the immediate economic impact comes from the installation.

Robbins said the United States ships coal to China and receives solar panels from there. “It’s just confusing to me why we’re doing it in the reverse of what we should be doing,” he said.

Daniel Straka, of Munster, represented the Indiana Land and Liberty Coalition, which supports private property rights for farmers and other landowners. The existing ordinance more than adequately balances interest of participating and nonparticipating landowners, he said.

Straka gave the planners a guidebook of what works in communities across the state.

Paula Brown, who lives in Morgan Township, saw complaints about Next Era Energy’s Dunns Bridge solar farm and went to check it out herself. Heavy equipment broke drain tiles and damaged roads, and NextEra has security patrolling 24/7 because of people shooting at solar panels, she said.

“We will be another Jasper County if this isn’t stopped,” she said.

Matthew Johnson, NextEra Energy’s lead for the Malden Solar project, said the Dunns Bridge installation is still under construction.

Resident John Paduch said he has been talking with others in the area of the proposed Malden Solar project. “Nobody has answers. This is all brand new to us,” said.

He figures 378 homes are within a one-mile radius of the proposed solar farm.

“My concern is that all these inverters are going to be making noise,” he said. Solar panels operate on DC current. The inverters switch the power to AC for use by the power grid.

Johnson said the footprint of the Malden Solar proposal was shrunk by 400 acres. Now only four homes, rather than 38, are within 500 feet of it, he said.

Elena Shook, who lives in the area, said property values could drop 15% based on proximity to a solar farm. “People don’t want to live next to a power plant, and that’s exactly what this is,” she said.

Johnson offered studies that refute the ones Shook cited.

Brianna Schroeder, an Indianapolis-based attorney, represents some of the landowners who have signed leases with NextEra Energy. She urged the county to respect their private property rights. “That’s a bedrock principle,” she said.

Solar farms can help farmers keep the operation in the family even if operating the family farm skips a generation, she said.

