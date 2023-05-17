VALPARAISO – The Porter County Highway Department garage here is in such bad shape that walls could collapse if nothing is done, experts told the Board of Commissioners.

Correcting conditions there will be expensive, and those aren’t the only facility needs facing the county.

Conditions there are detailed in a 53-page study presented this week to the commissioners and County Council.

The highway garage, built in 1960, is showing its age. “It is the only building in our inventory that has never been renovated,” Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

“This project should have been done a decade ago,” he added.

Good news for the county is that the comprehensive study of facility needs for the department found that not only can the new facility be built on the same campus but also while the department continues to operate out of there.

The county’s center garage complex sits on seven acres. For comparison, Valparaiso has a 40-acre public works complex and another 40 acres to provide room to grow, Board of Commissioners Vice President Barb Regnitz, R-Center.

Regnitz got an earful from residents while campaigning last year. “It’s roads, roads and roads,” she said.

After she was elected last year, Regnitz and Biggs toured the center garage. The study confirmed what they saw but added some additional punch to it.

There’s no fire suppression system in the buildings, which is a danger when working on vehicles. Leaving the sign shop in a hurry if there’s a fire means going through two separate doors. “The sign shop is a fire trap,” said Jack Daniel, of Martin-Riley, an architectural and engineering firm.

A shop where the floor was excavated to allow work on larger vehicles requires steps to get in and out.

Masonry walls are moving. “There’s some locations where those walls could actually begin to fail at some point because of that movement,” said Andrew Waugh, of Martin-Riley.

Worse, those are load-bearing walls. “If they were to fully fail, there would be a major collapse,” Waugh said.

While addressing the physical condition of the buildings, the plan calls for making the facility more functional, too.

Equipment mostly sits outside because there’s no building available to store vehicles in, Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek said. That includes 15 snowplows, at $300,000 each. A $250,000 payloader used in the salt dome can’t be washed out to prevent rust because there’s no inside facility for doing so. Washing the payloader outside in the winter could result in frostbite for the drivers, Polarek said.

“This is an embarrassment for our county,” Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone, R-1st, said.

Biggs and Regnitz hope to address needs at the center district garage first, adding as much as they can of the county jail’s urgent needs to the bond issue.

That bond issue would be about $20 million, replacing the $25 million bond issue for constructing the jail. The latter will expire in the next several months. The new bond wouldn’t affect the property tax rate.

However, a second bond up to $25 million might be issued as soon as a year and a day later, Regnitz said, to do the rest of the work needed at the jail. Splitting the facility needs into two projects would mean borrowing money without triggering a referendum.

Whether to issue bonds for the work would be the County Council’s decision.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, disagrees with addressing the center garage issues first. “We need to figure out how to fund our roads before we build a new garage,” she said. “We definitely need one, but it needs to be more economical.”

“As far as the jail, I think it’s the priority,” Blaney said.

“If we are talking about bonding 50 million dollars, we need to have a comprehensive plan that includes all of these projects and how we are going to pay for them,” Blaney said.

The Memorial Opera House’s urgent needs will be addressed with the $5 million already planned as part of the American Rescue Plan Act spending, Biggs said. Dropped from the plan is a connection to the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door.

Regnitz plans to lease the sheriff’s residence and put the proceeds into a nonreverting fund dedicated to upkeep of that historic structure.

