CHESTERTON — Porter County law enforcement is going after people who ignore school bus stop arms in full force starting this school year.
The sheriff and local police departments will dedicate officers to bus routes heavily impacted by violations of the stop arms, Valparaiso police Cmdr. Joe Hall said at a news conference with Duneland Schools on Monday.
A $12,000 grant was awarded as part of the Indiana Stop Arm Violations Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program to help pay the officers from Aug. 14 through Sept. 15. Additional grant money will come later in the year to pay for the rest of 2019, Hall said.
“Our officers will be following our school bus routes to provide on the spot enforcement for violations when they occur,” Hall said. “This program is intended to prevent violations through high visibility enforcement.”
Routes covered will be determined by statistics and input from bus drivers.
Hall said Valparaiso has identified 10 routes with frequent violations. They may not have an officer cover all 10 routes, but during the week a route will be covered at least once.
The local departments across Porter County's towns and cities plan on having two to five dedicated officers during pick-up and drop-off hours.
On July 1, the state increased the penalty for ignoring a school bus stop sign to a class A misdemeanor.
“It carries a penalty of up to 365 days in prison,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas. “Injury kicks it up (to a level 6 felony) and obviously if there's a fatality it can become a level 5 felony.”
Salinas said any violations will be prosecuted on a case-by-case basis and that the degree of punishment for violations will depend on the circumstances.
“This (is) a type of violation that is fact sensitive,” he said.
Communities in Lake County are also ramping up their enforcement of school bus stop arms as well.
The Hobart Police Department announced Monday it will increase patrols from Aug. 14 to Sept. 15 as well.
“Officers will be issuing misdemeanor citations for any person they witness pass a school bus when the stop arm is extended and lights are flashing,” said Lt. Ronald Russo, from the Lake County Traffic Saftey Partnership. “They will also be issuing misdemeanor citations to people the bus drivers are able to identify as passing their school bus if an officer is not immediately present.”