The Porter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of an assault that occurred Sunday in Portage Township.
According to police, a woman was walking along County Road 600 N, just west of State Route 149, when a pewter or silver Toyota traveling eastbound stopped behind her.
The driver, a male with a dark complexion with facial hair, got out of the car and attacked the woman, police said. The suspect was described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Police say the attack occurred between 1:40 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Anyone with information or who was in the area during that time is asked to call Detective Mike Spicer at (219) 477-3138.