Porter County prepares for storm by upgrading website alert system

VALPARAISO — Preparing for the winter storm included beefing up Porter County’s website.

The county Board of Commissioners approved spending an additional $1,890 per year to allow 1,000 more subscribers to text and email alerts from porterco.org.

Curt Ellis, who handles the website for the county, said he got a notification Monday night from CivicPlus, the website provider, that fewer than 100 new subscriptions were allowed under the existing plan. With this week’s major storm expected, he knew quick action would be needed to accommodate additional alerts.

“With the snowstorm coming up, I anticipate a rush coming up,” Ellis said

As of Tuesday morning, the county had 734 email and text subscriptions to road conditions alerts, 11,060 to emergency closings and late starts and over 1,000 for travel alerts.

When county snowplows are deployed, Ellis gets a call or text, day or night, so he can send alerts as needed. He notifies the three commissioners first, then various county officials and school officials, then the general public. The information is shared on social media as well.

The upgrade for the website is already in effect, so new subscriptions for various alerts will be allowed.

“You’ve got a couple of late nights coming up,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, told Ellis at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Porter County Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton said he expects plows to be on the road at 5 a.m. Wednesday and continue clearing snow as needed. Drivers were given a list of staging locations in case of emergency calls overnight, along with a list of necessities to stay overnight for up to 48 hours. Sleeping arrangements are provided at staging locations.

Snowplow drivers are limited to 12-hour shifts because of federal Department of Transportation restraints.

Main thoroughfares get top priority over subdivisions. If it’s a heavy snowfall, the county will rely on local heavy equipment and trucking companies to aid in the cleanup, Sexton said. G.E. Marshall and Harry Brown Trucking are ready if needed.

The county, as well as many municipalities, has a snowfall ordinance that if 2 inches or more is expected, vehicles, trailers and other objects must be removed from the roadway.

“If we do receive the higher amounts of snowfall coupled with high winds as predicted, then it could be a couple of days before we are able to make all roads passable,” Sexton said. He’s following estimates of 8 to 18 inches of snowfall.

“The most important thing that we want to stress is the safety of our drivers and the traveling public,” he said.

