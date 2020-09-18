Porter County prepares to send out 7,000 absentee ballots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials are preparing to send out 7,000 absentee ballots today, a record-setting number of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said the initial mailing is “more than Porter County has ever done.” It compares to about 3,400 absentee ballots sent the first day for the 2018 general election.

The previous high-water mark for absentee ballots was 22,000 in 2018, Board of Elections and Registration member Jeff Chidester said. “I think we’re going to hit it,” he said.

In the 2020 primary, when Indiana offered no-excuses absentee voting, there were about 12,900 absentee votes cast by mail.

And there’s still time to request an absentee ballot.

Voters have until midnight Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot.

Requests can be made at indianavoters.in.gov, at the county’s website or by calling 219-465-3485.

Office hours posted