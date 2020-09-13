Porter County projects boost local economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s $26.5 million spending on capital projects is winding down, and officials say it's been good for the local economy.

Scott Cherry of Skillman Corp., which has been overseeing the projects for the county, recently briefed the County Council on the results.

Among the effects has been “lowering the operating costs at many of these buildings, if not all of them,” Cherry said.

At the North Porter County Annex, for example, LED lighting was installed to bring down electric bills.

The capital projects included major work at the Expo Center, courthouse, North County Annex and the old jail, at 157 Franklin, which was reacquired by the county. At the North County Annex in Portage, a new building was erected to house county offices that don’t require as much security as the courts, as well as the Portage Township trustee’s office and Portage Township Food Pantry.

Total costs for each project include $9.3 million at the North County Annex; $9.1 million at 57 Franklin, which includes $3.6 million to purchase the building; $4.7 million at the Expo Center; and $3.3 million at the courthouse.