 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County projects boost local economy
urgent

Porter County projects boost local economy

{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Courthouse stock

The southern side of the Porter County Courthouse is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s $26.5 million spending on capital projects is winding down, and officials say it's been good for the local economy.

Scott Cherry of Skillman Corp., which has been overseeing the projects for the county, recently briefed the County Council on the results.

Among the effects has been “lowering the operating costs at many of these buildings, if not all of them,” Cherry said.

At the North Porter County Annex, for example, LED lighting was installed to bring down electric bills.

The capital projects included major work at the Expo Center, courthouse, North County Annex and the old jail, at 157 Franklin, which was reacquired by the county. At the North County Annex in Portage, a new building was erected to house county offices that don’t require as much security as the courts, as well as the Portage Township trustee’s office and Portage Township Food Pantry.

Total costs for each project include $9.3 million at the North County Annex; $9.1 million at 57 Franklin, which includes $3.6 million to purchase the building; $4.7 million at the Expo Center; and $3.3 million at the courthouse.

The construction has been a boon to the local economy, Cherry said, with 33 of the 34 prime contracts awarded to contractors in Porter and Lake counties. The other was awarded to a South Bend contractor.

“Through this whole project, we received over 110 bids,” Cherry said.

All of the workers were union members, Cherry said, and only local businesses were used for “general condition” work.

The projects created 115 to 135 construction jobs, Cherry said. That includes 45 to 50 at the North County Annex, 30 to 35 at 157 Franklin, 25 to 30 at the Expo Center and 15 to 20 at the courthouse.

Harder to measure are purchases at local hardware stores and spending at local restaurants for lunches, he said.

Results include allowing the Expo Center to generate more revenue once the pandemic eases, resolving long-term issues at the courthouse, providing a new home for the 911 dispatch operation and resolving long-term office space needs, opening more room at the Porter County Administration Building and lowering operating costs by adding energy-efficient equipment and other facility improvements, Cherry said.

“it’s been a wonderful, great project,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, said.

“Much needed,” Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, added.

PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Sally: Latest updates and forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts