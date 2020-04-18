Porter County reports 15% daily increase in COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two counties in Northwest Indiana had double-digit daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to data released Saturday by state and local agencies.

Porter County, which is tracking novel coronavirus statistics independently, reported 176 positive tests as of 10 a.m. Saturday, based on reports from hospitals and care providers.

That is an increase of 15% from Friday's reported total of 153 cases.

According to Indiana State Department of Health statistics, Newton County's case total rose 55% to 31 on Saturday from 20 on Friday.

Elsewhere, Lake County had 1,095 cases Saturday, up 6.7% from 1,026 on Friday; LaPorte County reported 134 cases, up 3.8% from 129; and Jasper County had 21 cases, down one case.

The ISDH statistics are updated at 11 a.m. daily. The number of positive cases occurred between April 7 and Friday, but were reported to ISDH over the previous 24 hours.

Overall, Indiana reported 529 new cases to 10,641, an increase of 5.2% over Friday's total of 10,112.

Indiana reported 26 new deaths on Saturday for a total of 545, up 5% from 519 on Friday. The deaths occurred between April 2 and Friday.