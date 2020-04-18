Porter County reports 15% daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Two counties in Northwest Indiana had double-digit daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to data released Saturday by state and local agencies.
Porter County, which is tracking novel coronavirus statistics independently, reported 176 positive tests as of 10 a.m. Saturday, based on reports from hospitals and care providers.
That is an increase of 15% from Friday's reported total of 153 cases.
According to Indiana State Department of Health statistics, Newton County's case total rose 55% to 31 on Saturday from 20 on Friday.
Elsewhere, Lake County had 1,095 cases Saturday, up 6.7% from 1,026 on Friday; LaPorte County reported 134 cases, up 3.8% from 129; and Jasper County had 21 cases, down one case.
The ISDH statistics are updated at 11 a.m. daily. The number of positive cases occurred between April 7 and Friday, but were reported to ISDH over the previous 24 hours.
Overall, Indiana reported 529 new cases to 10,641, an increase of 5.2% over Friday's total of 10,112.
Indiana reported 26 new deaths on Saturday for a total of 545, up 5% from 519 on Friday. The deaths occurred between April 2 and Friday.
Two new deaths were reported in the five-county northwest Indiana region, one in Lake and one in Porter. County death totals now stand at 43 in Lake, five in LaPorte, four in Newton, three in Porter and one in Jasper.
Two of Porter County's victims were Portage Township residents and the third was from Center Township. Two victims were male and one female, with two victims between the ages of 50 and 59, and one victim between the ages of 70 and 79.
Statewide, ISDH reported 2,152 new tests done for COVID-19, a 3.9% increase over Friday's total of 56,813. Tests were administered between March 26 and Friday.
Testing totals for local counties, according to ISDH data, are 4,974 in Lake, 1,174 in Porter, 782 in LaPorte, 287 in Jasper and 96 in Newton.
Porter County also reported 11 patients hospitalized with coronavirus and 64 recovered.
Marion County continues to be the state's most affected by COVID-19, reporting 3,624 cases and 190 deaths. Lake County ranks second statewide in the number of cases and deaths.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 388 cases and eight deaths.
