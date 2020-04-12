Porter County reports second COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Porter County reported its second death due to coronavirus in two days, and second overall, in statistics released Sunday by the county.

The victim was from Portage Township.

No other counties in Northwest Indiana reported new deaths in statistics released Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. Lake County has had 25 deaths, second in the state behind Marion County's 123. There have been three deaths in LaPorte County and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.

Lake County also continues to rank second to Marion in the number of positive cases. Lake reported 744 cases on Sunday, a rise of 10% from Saturday's total of 676.

Porter County, which reports its statistics independently of ISDH, had 115 cases as of 10 a.m. Sunday, an increase of 13% from 102. Porter also reported 12 patients hospitalized and 28 recovered.

LaPorte County had two additional cases for a total of 33. Newton and Jasper's totals are now 26 and 17, respectively.