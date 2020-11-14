Porter County Salvation Army concerned about hitting fundraising goal

VALPARAISO — The Salvation Army of Porter County, like its counterparts across the nation, is expecting a difficult year for the annual red kettle fundraising campaign even as need has doubled this year.
“We’re concerned with our fundraising goal,” Development Director Angela Kalin said at Friday’s red kettle kickoff event on the Porter County Courthouse lawn.
Salvation Army workers, including Lt. Abby Nicolai, handed out hot chocolate, Starbucks coffee and cookies to visitors from the mobile kitchen used at disaster scenes.
Lt. Christopher Nicolai said the food truck is deployed at the scene of fires, floods and tornadoes to assist victims and first responders.
A brass band from Grand Rapids, Michigan, played holiday tunes to get people in the Christmas spirit.
“This is one of the biggest kickoffs we’ve had here on the square,” Kalin said.
The event was intended to recruit bell ringers, announce the beginning of the red kettle fundraising campaign and thank supporters for their help throughout the year.
Because of COVID-19, recruiting bell ringers this year is a struggle for Salvation Army units nationwide.
Individuals can register to be a bell ringer at www.registertoring.com. People are also needed to sign up to sort toys and bag angel tree gifts. The Salvation Army also needs three to four people per day from Dec. 7 through Dec. 16.
Kalin said businesses can help by hosting a miniature red kettle or creating a digital red kettle to raise funds online as part of the Rescue Christmas initiative. Sponsoring a kettle for $500 a week adds a sign promoting the business at the kettle.
“Rescue Christmas for so many families in Porter County this year,” urged Christopher Nicolai.
The number of angel tree tags available this year is surprisingly the same as last year, even though other Salvation Army services, like the food pantry, have doubled, Nicolai said. He expects a huge increase in demand for the tags as COVID-19 causes more people to lose jobs, he said.
Among the Salvation Army changes this year in Porter County was to make the food pantry available on an as-needed basis instead of just once a week, Nicolai said.
This year, the Salvation Army distributed pandemic kits to about 200 seniors throughout the county. Early in the pandemic, stores were short of face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. Several partners helped the Salvation Army in this effort.
“I do want to give a thanks to all of our donors and all of the agencies we partner with,” Nicolai said.
“When the pandemic hit, we were still there. We had to be creative in the programs and services we provided,” he said.
One woman who needed help told Nicolai, “I never realized what you guys all do until I needed help,” he said.
