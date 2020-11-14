Porter County Salvation Army concerned about hitting fundraising goal

Kalin said businesses can help by hosting a miniature red kettle or creating a digital red kettle to raise funds online as part of the Rescue Christmas initiative. Sponsoring a kettle for $500 a week adds a sign promoting the business at the kettle.

“Rescue Christmas for so many families in Porter County this year,” urged Christopher Nicolai.

The number of angel tree tags available this year is surprisingly the same as last year, even though other Salvation Army services, like the food pantry, have doubled, Nicolai said. He expects a huge increase in demand for the tags as COVID-19 causes more people to lose jobs, he said.

Among the Salvation Army changes this year in Porter County was to make the food pantry available on an as-needed basis instead of just once a week, Nicolai said.

This year, the Salvation Army distributed pandemic kits to about 200 seniors throughout the county. Early in the pandemic, stores were short of face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. Several partners helped the Salvation Army in this effort.

“I do want to give a thanks to all of our donors and all of the agencies we partner with,” Nicolai said.