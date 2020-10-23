Porter County sees surge of cases; nursing home facilities see increase in death toll, officials say

VALPARAISO — Coronavirus cases have taken an “alarming turn” in the last two weeks with cases skyrocketing, said Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp.
“Our number of daily new cases is the highest they have ever been, outpacing our ever-increasing testing capacity,” Stamp said. “Hospital numbers are climbing. The number of coronavirus admissions at our hospital today is the highest to date. Their nursing staff is tired. Again.”
According to the Porter County Health Department, there are currently 3,194 positive cases with five of those individuals hospitalized. To date, there have been 53 deaths and a total of 2,465 who have recovered.
Stamp also cited a large outbreak at a Porter County nursing home, which has led to an increase in the death toll. Officials did not release the name of the facility that was referenced Friday.
According to the Indiana State Health Department’s data on long-term care facilities, there are four Porter County facilities with reported coronavirus deaths.
The facility with the highest amount of resident deaths is Miller’s Merry Manor in Portage with 36 coronavirus cases and 13 residents deaths, according to state data. Life Care Center of the Willows in Valparaiso has 51 positive cases and 11 residents deaths.
Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chesterton has 22 cases and seven resident deaths. In addition, Symphony of Chesterton has fewer than five cases and fewer than five deaths recorded with exact numbers not reported.
Deborah Birx of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, Stamp and local health officers met Thursday in Indianapolis to discuss the increase in cases. Stamp said Birx informed her that if the numbers continue to grow, the nation could see a large surge within a month.
Stamp said the virus is being passed in environments like churches, break rooms, gyms, cars and private homes.
“It does not happen in passing on the sidewalk or shopping for groceries, or in the workplace or the classroom where masks are worn,” Stamp said.
Half of those infected by coronavirus show no symptoms, and up to 80% of young adults do not show symptoms, Stamp said.
The Porter County health officer asked residents to take two weeks to put a stop to the climbing case numbers and refrain from gathering in groups, stay away from crowded areas, social distance, wear a mask and to not invite people into other’s homes.
