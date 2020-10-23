Porter County sees surge of cases; nursing home facilities see increase in death toll, officials say

VALPARAISO — Coronavirus cases have taken an “alarming turn” in the last two weeks with cases skyrocketing, said Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp.

“Our number of daily new cases is the highest they have ever been, outpacing our ever-increasing testing capacity,” Stamp said. “Hospital numbers are climbing. The number of coronavirus admissions at our hospital today is the highest to date. Their nursing staff is tired. Again.”

According to the Porter County Health Department, there are currently 3,194 positive cases with five of those individuals hospitalized. To date, there have been 53 deaths and a total of 2,465 who have recovered.

Stamp also cited a large outbreak at a Porter County nursing home, which has led to an increase in the death toll. Officials did not release the name of the facility that was referenced Friday.

According to the Indiana State Health Department’s data on long-term care facilities, there are four Porter County facilities with reported coronavirus deaths.

The facility with the highest amount of resident deaths is Miller’s Merry Manor in Portage with 36 coronavirus cases and 13 residents deaths, according to state data. Life Care Center of the Willows in Valparaiso has 51 positive cases and 11 residents deaths.