The Porter County Sheriff's Department is not currently investigating the allegations made earlier this week by the Portage mayor of possible wrongdoing in the city's clerk-treasurer's office.
Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said Friday the sheriff's department was not looking into the allegations made by Portage Mayor John Cannon about Chris Stidham.
He did not say whether his department was asked to look into the matter.
“As we stated in the press release, we turned over the report to the proper authorities,” Cannon said Friday. “That's all the (investigative) committee authorized me to say.”
Earlier this week, Cannon called on Stidham to resign after a bipartisan committee assembled by the mayor's office found “a sufficient likelihood of unlawful conduct” in the clerk-treasurer's office. The findings were laid out in a confidential report shown to some city officials.
Cannon said Tuesday he had contacted other officials and law enforcement about the situation. He did not specify then whom he contacted besides Council President Sue Lynch.
Stidham said the investigation stemmed from his wife working for the clerk-treasurer's office prior to her marriage to Stidham.
The situation was brought up during the trial of former Mayor James Snyder, who was convicted on bribery and tax evasion earlier this year. Stidham testified during the trial, and his wife's former employment was brought up during cross-examination.
Cannon on Friday called for an ordinance requiring two-signatures on all checks issued by the city.
According to a news release from the mayor's office, the measure stems from three transactions the confidential report said were unapproved by the board of works and signed by Stidham's wife.
Cannon said there were 19 checks signed by her between 2015 and 2016 for Keeping the Books, Paramount Technology Solutions and ERG Advisors, which were worth a total of $70,000.
The release states there had been no evidence presented to the mayor's investigation committee that the the transactions were ever approved by the Portage Board of Works and that one committee member, who was a board member, had no recollection of them either.
Stidham called the situation a “complete mischaracterization” of what happened and that the transactions in question were likely on a claims docket the board receives every meeting. He said additions can be made to that document. He said that policy had been done by the clerk-treasurer's office for years.
“Sometimes we get a claim late, not that it would come in as past due, but it'll come after a board of works meeting and we want to make sure that vendor gets paid,” he said. “In a city of our size, hundreds of checks get cut every day and it's for almost everything — fuel, staples, professional services, you name it. It's not anything malicious.”
As a precaution, Stidham said they use a digital drop box where he sends any additional claims or other information for the board and council's review.
Cannon said that any transaction can wait for approval from the board of works.
Stidham said he's open to changing procedures, but that should be a discussion between his office, the city council and the mayor's office, and not handled in a news release.
“Honestly, it shows a complete lack of understanding of how the process works,” he said.