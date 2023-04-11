VALPARAISO — Porter County’s solar ordinance is set to be repealed at a special meeting Thursday following initial action Tuesday.

“We don’t normally do something like this,” Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

The rush to repeal is reminiscent to the rush to enact the ordinance.

“We were under the understanding that the state was going to pass legislations with fewer restrictions than what we had,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

The county’s solar ordinance was put together to pre-empt a prohibition against similar ordinances under a proposed state law, County Attorney Scott McClure said. That legislation failed.

McClure laid out the timeline for the ordinance, which was written by both McClure and Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson. They looked at installations elsewhere and things the county might be concerned about, including the types of plants included in landscaping.

The ordinance was approved in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A misconception that the ordinance was approved in secret is false, according to McClure.

“We never had a meeting that wasn’t public,” he said. “It may have been on Facebook, it may have been on Zoom,” but the public was able “to listen, hear, see and comment.”

The public hearing happened at the first hearing on the ordinance, which was the same day the commissioners decided to close the county’s buildings to the public. That meeting was held in the commissioners chambers, the main meeting room at the Porter County Administration Building, Blaney said.

The Plan Commission meeting where it was considered was a public meeting, too. The Plan Commission makes recommendations to the commissioners.

At the commissioners’ direction, the Plan Commission took up the ordinance again at its last meeting and voted to repeal the ordinance and work on a revised version.

Among the concerns was specifying the type of solar panel to be used, Thompson said. “We’ve been hearing quite a bit about how some panels leak certain chemicals,” he said. Solid state solar panels don’t.

The Plan Commission also talked of having the performance bond reviewed every five years to make sure enough money is set aside to guarantee the installation will be properly decommissioned at the end of its lifetime.

Noise from power inverters was also a concern expressed by nearby residents. “Our ordinance is silent on the maximum noise level,” Thompson said.

Another concern was requiring local labor be used for installation.

“Sounds like they did their homework,” Biggs said.

Resident Gordon Sheely, who said he hasn’t taken a position on the proposed Malden Solar project, thanked the commissioners for holding an meeting at the Expo Center to discuss it.

“The whole purpose of that meeting down there at the Expo Center was to get the pulse of what that community down there was feeling,” Biggs said.

The Malden Solar project calls for fencing 1,173 acres. Biggs reflected on the size of the proposed solar farm. “It was actually larger than the town of Kouts,” he said.

“We could literally wake up 10 years from now and most of our land would look like a solar farm,” Biggs said.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 1 p.m. at the Porter County Administration Building.

PHOTOS: Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in Porter County officials sworn in