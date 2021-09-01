Porter County spending more on autopsies

VALPARAISO — Porter County Council members grilled County Coroner Cyndi Dykes before agreeing to spend more money for autopsies.

The 67 autopsies conducted so far this year are significantly higher than the number at the same time last year. A total of 73 autopsies were done in 2020.

In a letter to the council seeking an additional $80,000, Dykes said 52 autopsies were performed in the first half of this year compared to 30 in the same period last year.

The council first voted to table her request until next month, but later voted 6-1 to approve the request, with Councilman Robert Poparad, D-1st, voting no.

As of May 31, the county had 174 deaths, she said. Of those, 27 were accidental, including 19 overdose deaths, five motor vehicle collision deaths and three falls. The county had eight suicides, seven of them from self-inflicted gunshot wounds; four homicides, with two undetermined, including an infant death; 42 natural deaths and 91 deaths either at home or at a hospital, Dykes wrote to the council.

“Correct me if I’m wrong,” Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said. “Autopsy is when you don’t know the cause of death?”