Porter County spending more on autopsies

VALPARAISO — Porter County Council members grilled County Coroner Cyndi Dykes before agreeing to spend more money for autopsies.
The 67 autopsies conducted so far this year are significantly higher than the number at the same time last year. A total of 73 autopsies were done in 2020.
In a letter to the council seeking an additional $80,000, Dykes said 52 autopsies were performed in the first half of this year compared to 30 in the same period last year.
The council first voted to table her request until next month, but later voted 6-1 to approve the request, with Councilman Robert Poparad, D-1st, voting no.
As of May 31, the county had 174 deaths, she said. Of those, 27 were accidental, including 19 overdose deaths, five motor vehicle collision deaths and three falls. The county had eight suicides, seven of them from self-inflicted gunshot wounds; four homicides, with two undetermined, including an infant death; 42 natural deaths and 91 deaths either at home or at a hospital, Dykes wrote to the council.
“Correct me if I’m wrong,” Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said. “Autopsy is when you don’t know the cause of death?”
Autopsies also are required for all infant deaths and for homicides, Dykes said. Autopsies also are needed for some suicides, as well as for natural deaths when there’s no apparent reason the person died. That happens if the decedent hadn’t been seeing a physician on a regular basis.
“It seems like it’s a waste of money, honestly,” if police aren’t involved, Simms said.
“I have to sign that death certificate. My name is on that death certificate,” Dykes said, so she needs to know the reason a person died.
A forensic pathologist, Dr. John Feczko, does all of the county’s autopsies, Dykes said. “Before January, he would just randomly raise his prices,” but Feczko signed a three-year contract this year that set his fee at $15,000 per month based on 75 autopsies per year, she said.
In addition, the county pays the hospital fee of $225 per autopsy. When ordered by the coroner, the county also pays $50 each for radiology films and $250 each for CT scans, according to the memorandum of understanding.
Because the number of autopsies is up, Dykes and Feczko negotiated a higher monthly rate of $20,000.
Poparad asked why the bodies can't be transported elsewhere for an autopsy.
The coroner’s office doesn’t have the staff to do so, Dykes said. A deputy coroner would have to be on call to drive a body, and a deputy on call can’t leave the county, she said.
“You’ve got nine people and you can’t send someone to South Bend? That seems like a management problem,” Poparad said.
The deputy coroners have other jobs, so that would preclude them from transporting a body to another hospital for an autopsy.
Simms asked whether someone else could transport a body.
That’s a problem with forensic cases, Chief Deputy Brian Bowles said. Deputies have to be sworn in.
“You can’t take an Uber with a dead body in it and drive it wherever,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-Large, said.
Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, urged Dykes to use a more accurate number when proposing a 2022 budget for her office.
So far this year, the contract with Feczko has saved the county $45,000 over the previous arrangement, Dykes said.