Porter County teen recovering after being struck by car, family says

'Roller coaster of emotions'

The Valparaiso teen attends Boone Grove High School, and is pretty laid back and likes playing basketball, said his mom, Lynnette.

"He is just so kind-hearted, and just wonderful," Lynnette said. "I mean, he has a really funny personality. Like, he's not like over the top or anything like that. But like when he gets a joke in, it's always a really good one."

Logan was supposed to get his driver's permit on June 4, however, he was put into a medically induced coma that day to help lower his inter-cranial pressure, Lynnette said.

This week, Logan is being weaned off coma medication.

"He actually started waking up on his own while still with the coma meds in him," Lynnette said. "Before they started taking him off, he started waking up."

Sunday evening and early Monday, he opened his eyes and squeezed hands.

"It just gave me a lot of hope that he's gonna be a fighter and just hopefully make a full recovery, and it's probably not gonna be easy," Lynnette said, later adding in an email: