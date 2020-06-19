Porter County teen recovering after being struck by car, family says

Logan Jurcik was wearing cargo shorts and a black T-shirt when he left the house to go fishing on May 30.
His dad, Thomas, recalls seeing his 16-year-old son with a tackle box in tow, ready to bike to his favorite Hobart fishing spot — a trip he had made countless times.
Minutes later, however, Thomas, received a call: Logan was lying in the middle of the road. He was hurt.
Just after 11 a.m. May 30, Logan was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike through a crosswalk.
"I got in my truck. Took me what seemed like forever, but in reality it was probably like less than a minute," Thomas said. "Got there and sure enough there he was laying in the crosswalk, blood everywhere."
Shortly after, Logan would be airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he remains.
Currently, Logan is stable and awaiting pelvis surgery — he has three fractures in his pelvis.
A regular Saturday
Thomas recalls drinking coffee on the deck when Logan, who was visiting for the weekend, came out ready for the day.
"I didn't have that like weird gut feeling like that was going to be the last time I was going to hear his voice or last time I could tell him I love him," Thomas said.
According to a police report, the woman who was driving through the intersection at 10th and South Wisconsin streets recalls seeing Logan on his bike, but doesn't remember anything else.
A witness told police she saw the driver on the west side of South Wisconsin Street, and a male bicyclist also facing east. The driver began to turn at the same time Logan began crossing the street, the witness said.
As the driver turned into the intersection, Logan appeared to go around the front of the vehicle, then the vehicle struck the teenager, causing him to fall to the ground. The witness added she believes the vehicle ran over Logan with the vehicle's rear tires, according to police.
Both the car and bicycle were damaged. The red mountain bike Logan was on was irreparable, so it was scrapped, Thomas said.
"I've never seen trauma like that before. The images of him laying on the road when I ran up to him, to this day they still haunt me. (It's) hard to sleep," Thomas said.
The last 18 days have seemed like a lifetime, Thomas said, however, he's focused on what the next 18 days will bring, because every hour there's something new.
"When I got to the accident, I don't remember pausing. I just remember running straight to him, grabbed him in my arms, and I told him not to go, not to leave us," Thomas said. "Today, I thanked him and told him that he was stronger than I. And that everybody loves him."
'Roller coaster of emotions'
The Valparaiso teen attends Boone Grove High School, and is pretty laid back and likes playing basketball, said his mom, Lynnette.
"He is just so kind-hearted, and just wonderful," Lynnette said. "I mean, he has a really funny personality. Like, he's not like over the top or anything like that. But like when he gets a joke in, it's always a really good one."
Logan was supposed to get his driver's permit on June 4, however, he was put into a medically induced coma that day to help lower his inter-cranial pressure, Lynnette said.
This week, Logan is being weaned off coma medication.
"He actually started waking up on his own while still with the coma meds in him," Lynnette said. "Before they started taking him off, he started waking up."
Sunday evening and early Monday, he opened his eyes and squeezed hands.
"It just gave me a lot of hope that he's gonna be a fighter and just hopefully make a full recovery, and it's probably not gonna be easy," Lynnette said, later adding in an email:
"It's been such a roller-coaster of emotions. ... Right now, I'm just cherishing the little things, like seeing his eyes or feeling his hand grab mine. I look forward to hearing his voice again. I miss him so much. Logan is a strong kid and he has such an amazing support system behind him. It's wonderful to see so many people care so much about our son, including the amazing medical staff here. It's very touching and gives us strength to know people are praying for all of us during this devastating time."
Both Thomas and Lynnette said after Logan's accident, they received "overwhelming" check-ins from friends, family and more. Now, the pair update a Facebook page — Logan's Support and Prayer Group — daily with Logan's progress.
"I think words can't even express how much it means that people care so much, and they do," Lynnette said. "Logan is loved so much, like without a doubt. And that just goes to show what a good kid he really is."
A relative has created a GoFundMe to help fund Logan's medical expenses. Once he's leaves the University of Chicago Medical Center, Lynnette, who is a teacher, said his next step is a physical rehab facility.
