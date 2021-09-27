Porter County tees up golf cart rules

VALPARAISO — Roads in unincorporated Porter County could soon see golf carts zipping along on them.

The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing recently on a proposed ordinance much like the ones in Portage and Valparaiso. No one spoke against the ordinance.

Golf carts would have to have windshields, seatbelts, lighting and other safety gear, following the rules in Valparaiso and Portage to make it easier for police to enforce the laws throughout the county, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

“Golf carts are not meant to be in a car accident,” he noted.

The golf carts would be allowed only on roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. In addition, some roads are expressly off limits to golf carts, including County Roads 100 South and 700 North, Sedley Road, Division Road and others.

“I assume there will be some amendments over the next year or two, and that’s fine,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Golf carts would be allowed on the roads only between sunrise and sunset, and only between March 15 and Oct. 31, and only licensed drivers would be allowed to operate them. Insurance would be required.