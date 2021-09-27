 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County tees up golf cart rules
alert urgent

Porter County tees up golf cart rules

Porter County fees up golf cart rules

The Porter County Administration Building is shown.

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Roads in unincorporated Porter County could soon see golf carts zipping along on them.

The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing recently on a proposed ordinance much like the ones in Portage and Valparaiso. No one spoke against the ordinance.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Golf carts would have to have windshields, seatbelts, lighting and other safety gear, following the rules in Valparaiso and Portage to make it easier for police to enforce the laws throughout the county, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

“Golf carts are not meant to be in a car accident,” he noted.

The golf carts would be allowed only on roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. In addition, some roads are expressly off limits to golf carts, including County Roads 100 South and 700 North, Sedley Road, Division Road and others.

“I assume there will be some amendments over the next year or two, and that’s fine,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Golf carts would be allowed on the roads only between sunrise and sunset, and only between March 15 and Oct. 31, and only licensed drivers would be allowed to operate them. Insurance would be required.

Fines were set at $100, $150 and $200 for first, second and third violations.

Resident Virgil Gassoway asked if fines would be treated like tickets for automobile drivers, with points against a driver’s license. “Potentially,” McClure responded.

“That’s fine with me,” Gassoway said.

In other business, the commissioners approved two events on the courthouse’s north lawn, both on the “my body, my choice” theme.

The first is a Parent’s Choice Rally 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The event, organized by Jennifer Bernard, is planned to show patriotism and freedom of choice.

The second event is a rally in support of reproductive health care, organized by Julie Storbeck of Northwest Indiana NOW. That event is 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot on camera

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts