Beards and mustaches appeared in squad cars in a combined effort to gather donations for United Way of Porter County, which serves more than 69,000 residents every year.
Porter County Sheriff's Office and the Valparaiso Police Department raised more than $7,200 in their No Shave November fundraiser, United Way of Porter County announced.
“We support United Way because we know our support stays local. All of our employees look forward to No Shave November,” Jeff Biggs, chief deputy of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, said. “We could not be more proud of them for taking the challenge to help our neighbors.”
United Way supports more than 55 programs that benefits the community with mental health counseling, hospice care, disaster relief, life skills development and more. Forty-two percent of Porter County residents benefit from the organization's many initiatives, according to United Way of Porter County.
“No Shave November is an awesome opportunity for the Valparaiso Police Department to show their commitment in supporting the United Way of Porter County and the spirit of giving back to those in need within our own community,” Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon said.
