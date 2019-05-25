PORTAGE — When Damian Thomas first joined the Porter County's Veterans Treatment Court, he felt like he didn't belong.
“I was only sure of one thing: that I was wrong. At the time, I believed that I was wrong for this program," Thomas said. "I was wrong for agreeing to this, and I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, not that I did anything wrong. I had my priorities upside down and didn't even know it."
Friday afternoon, Thomas, an Army veteran, graduated from the program along with seven of his peers.
The court gives veterans accepted in the program the opportunity to clear themselves of criminal charges if they are able to comply with the terms of the highly structured program.
The seven veterans all wrote letters about their experiences, which were read aloud during the ceremony, and all of them shared themes of overcoming despair from the adjustment back to civilian life and becoming closer to friends and family.
“There is also a part of me that is scared to death of this opportunity, scared that I'll lose it again or die from the game,” said Daniel Bernotus, a Navy veteran. “The fact that I feel fear, though, is the most telling sign to me that I have grown and began recovery from my past. I've never cared if I lived or died, but now I care about my life and sincerely love my family.”
Bernotus said the progress he made took a long time as he resented the program at first, often looking down on his peers who were advancing.
“Even to this day I can't definitively (say) what changed but something changed in April 2018,” he said. “Initially my recovery was painstakingly slow, sometimes even taking steps backwards. I discovered that if I sincerely and honestly admit my mistakes that they wouldn't haunt me anymore.”
When Bernotus embraced the program, it started to convince him of the importance of recovery and he said its bringing him to work toward the right direction.
“Previously I showed no emotion and carried the weight of the world on my shoulders. I had to soberly accept if I was going to be the man and father I was supposed to be, my recovery had to take center stage,” he said.
Alfredo Melendez Jr., an Army veteran and also a graduate of the court, congratulated this year's graduates, urging them to use what they've learned from their time in the program and use it for the long road ahead.
“You will face challenges, that is without question. See, the question is not about whether we've got solutions to our challenges; your graduation here today demonstrates you've had the solutions in your grasp for quite some time,” he said. "Your challenges are eminently solvable and (you know) how the solutions will always materialize if you use what you've learned here. Each of you has shown extraordinary progress.”
Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds also spoke during the ceremony, praising the success of the program.
“There's a lot of similarities between our program and (Veterans Treatment Court),” he said. “This is a very positive step forward in the right direction … there are a few programs across the state but none of them are like (Porter County's) because none of them have people as dedicated and committed to the program and to you (graduates).”
According to the sheriff, the program only has a 5% recidivism rate, which he said is uncommonly low.
“Our goal and (the veterans court's) goal is to make sure you don't come back, and our recidivism numbers go down,” he said. “We know that in some of our programs, such as our drug treatment program, (recidivism) is 55%, which you may think is not that good, but 55% is better than the average of 85%.”
Reynolds said that in his time as sheriff, he has pushed forward a greater focus on treatment as he feels prevention is one of the best solutions for law enforcement.
“Ninety-five percent of males in our jail have a substance abuse problem, (for) females it's 100 (percent)," he said. “We believe in treatment. Not every sheriff believes that because (they think) 'if I'm for treatment then I'm soft on crime.' That's a bunch of BS because we know treatment works and (graduates of Veterans Treatment Court) are a testament that treatment works.”