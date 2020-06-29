You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Porter County woman faces DUI charges after nearly sideswiping cop car, police say
alert urgent

Porter County woman faces DUI charges after nearly sideswiping cop car, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Rachel Jaeger

Rachel Jaeger

 Provided

PORTER — A 44-year-old local woman faces drunk driving charges after a police officer said she nearly sideswiped his fully marked squad car Friday night.

The Porter police officer said he was stopped in the southbound lane on Waverly Road waiting to turn east on U.S. 20 shortly before 9 p.m. when a southbound Jeep Patriot came close enough to the left side of his vehicle that he had to accelerate to the right to avoid a collision.

WATCH NOW: Has Hammond official resigned in wake of OWI body cam video?

The driver of the Jeep, Rachel Jaeger, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, police said.

After claiming she only had one drink an hour prior, Jaeger was given a field sobriety test and blood test, before being arrested, according to police.

Jaeger said a passenger in her vehicle had commented on how close she drove to the police car, police said. Jaeger told police she had a tough time seeing in the dark due to the heavy rainfall at the time and construction in the area.

Motorcyclist waved at officer as he fled at speeds up to 190 mph, police say

She claimed she should have had her glasses on, but police said that is not a requirement of her driver's license.

Jaeger faces multiple drunk driving charges.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrity Birthdays: June 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts