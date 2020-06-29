Porter County woman faces DUI charges after nearly sideswiping cop car, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A 44-year-old local woman faces drunk driving charges after a police officer said she nearly sideswiped his fully marked squad car Friday night.

The Porter police officer said he was stopped in the southbound lane on Waverly Road waiting to turn east on U.S. 20 shortly before 9 p.m. when a southbound Jeep Patriot came close enough to the left side of his vehicle that he had to accelerate to the right to avoid a collision.

The driver of the Jeep, Rachel Jaeger, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, police said.

After claiming she only had one drink an hour prior, Jaeger was given a field sobriety test and blood test, before being arrested, according to police.

Jaeger said a passenger in her vehicle had commented on how close she drove to the police car, police said. Jaeger told police she had a tough time seeing in the dark due to the heavy rainfall at the time and construction in the area.

She claimed she should have had her glasses on, but police said that is not a requirement of her driver's license.