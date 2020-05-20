Porter County workers report for duty May 26

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO —The back-to-work order has been given for Porter County employees beginning next Tuesday.

“With employee testing nearing completion, we have a baseline at which to start,” County Commissioner Laura Blaney said. “But testing was just the first step in reducing the risk of exposure to our employees and visitors.”

The commissioners voted Tuesday to allow employees back in the buildings after Memorial Day. Testing of employees is expected to be completed Friday. Beginning next Tuesday, employees will have their temperature checked each day and must complete a COVID-19 risk assessment questionnaire when they report for work.

Any employee whose temperature is at or above the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines or who does not pass the risk assessment will be sent home and can’t return until they are tested at the Indiana State Department of Health testing site and receive a negative result for the virus.