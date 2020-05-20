Porter County workers report for duty May 26

VALPARAISO —The back-to-work order has been given for Porter County employees beginning next Tuesday.
“With employee testing nearing completion, we have a baseline at which to start,” County Commissioner Laura Blaney said. “But testing was just the first step in reducing the risk of exposure to our employees and visitors.”
The commissioners voted Tuesday to allow employees back in the buildings after Memorial Day. Testing of employees is expected to be completed Friday. Beginning next Tuesday, employees will have their temperature checked each day and must complete a COVID-19 risk assessment questionnaire when they report for work.
Any employee whose temperature is at or above the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines or who does not pass the risk assessment will be sent home and can’t return until they are tested at the Indiana State Department of Health testing site and receive a negative result for the virus.
The county Facilities Department will continue enhanced cleaning of the public/common areas with disinfectant and antiviral cleaning products in addition to providing each department with antiviral cleaning products. Each department will be responsible for cleaning common spaces and surfaces within work spaces. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available in public/common areas of county buildings and in each department, as available.
Employees will be required to wear face masks in public/common areas, and it is recommended masks be worn at all times while at work. Sneeze guards will be provided departments with customer service counters, and employees are advised to stand behind the guards or wear a mask when dealing with the public.
The public will be allowed in the buildings by appointment only and will have their temperature taken upon entering. Anyone whose temperature doesn’t meet the guidelines will be refused entry and those allowed in will be required to wear a mask.
Anyone wishing to arrange an appointment in advance should contact the proper department. Phone numbers are available on the county website at www.porterco.org/directory.
