{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — porter Regional Hospital offers a variety of diabetes education and programs to the community.

The offerings include:

Diabetes Self-Management Classes

This is a comprehensive program to empower you to control your own health. A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Classes begin at the start of each month and continue for four weeks. Classes are offered on a rotating basis monthly. Call 219-263-7992 for details and to register.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Individual Appointments

A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Appointments may be made with either a certified diabetes educator or registered dietitian, depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin administration, injectables, gestational diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring and nutritional education. Call 219-263-7992 for details.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags