VALPARAISO — porter Regional Hospital offers a variety of diabetes education and programs to the community.
The offerings include:
Diabetes Self-Management Classes
This is a comprehensive program to empower you to control your own health. A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Classes begin at the start of each month and continue for four weeks. Classes are offered on a rotating basis monthly. Call 219-263-7992 for details and to register.
Individual Appointments
A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Appointments may be made with either a certified diabetes educator or registered dietitian, depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin administration, injectables, gestational diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring and nutritional education. Call 219-263-7992 for details.