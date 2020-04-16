Portion of 109th in Crown Point closed until Labor Day

CROWN POINT — Motorists who rely on 109th Avenue for their daily commute will need to take a new route.
Starting Thursday , 109th Avenue to Mississippi will be closed until Labor Day, Sept. 7, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
Those looking to travel along 109th to Winfield can head south on Delaware Parkway, turn left on 113th Avenue to head east and then turn left on Iowa Street, heading north to connect to 109th Avenue.
A map of the detour has been posted on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.
Interstate 65 ramps will remain open, and residents of Waterside Crossing still have access to the subdivision.
The Citgo gas station along 109th will remain open during the closure although business has already appeared to slow down, said Manager Satish Solanki.
"Since morning, I have't taken much more customers, hardly a few customers, and those are also just from this neighborhood," Solanki said, adding a lot of his business comes from motorists exiting I-65.
"This is just (the) first day they have closed down everything, but we'll see for a week how it goes through, how the customer flow is inside, and then we'll decide to cut down the hours or whatever our management decides."
The closure is just the beginning for a bustling construction season along the corridor, which includes the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project.
This week, Walsh & Kelly Inc. began mobilizing to break ground on the first phase of the improvement project — the installation of a roundabout at Mississippi and 109th and extending the road south to connect to 113th Avenue.
Work on the roundabout is expected to begin Monday, Uran said. At this time, utility work along 109th also is ongoing, he added.
The roundabout is expected to be open by late summer or early fall.
Season of improvement
A roundabout along Mississippi is just one upcoming project planned for 109th.
Uran said the city also would like to see the installation of a roundabout along Iowa Street underway and in its second phase in 2020.
The goal of the project is to help with traffic flow in the area, Uran has previously told The Times.
"We're not trying to add traffic to that area, we're just trying to move the traffic," he said.
Also in the spring, a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) is expected to begin, and 109th Avenue at Broadway will be widened east of Strack & Van Til. Concrete mediums also will be installed on both sides of the road.
The project is primarily funded through a federal grant.
Once the road is widened, a private project will pick up where the HSIP project leaves off, Uran has said. It also is set to begin this summer.
The private project will widen 109th to I-65. During that project, Delaware Parkway will be extended and 105th and 107th avenues will be connected to Broadway.
That project will be financed through private funding. However, the city will have oversight of the project.
When the private development is done, Uran said the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work on the I-65 interchange, which could take up to two years, Uran said.
Work along 109th Avenue is able to continue because it is considered essential for the health, safety and well-being of the community, Uran previously told The Times.
Currently, Uran doesn't anticipate the 109th improvement project timeline will be affected based on current directives from the state under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.