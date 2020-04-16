Portion of 109th in Crown Point closed until Labor Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Motorists who rely on 109th Avenue for their daily commute will need to take a new route.

Starting Thursday , 109th Avenue to Mississippi will be closed until Labor Day, Sept. 7, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

Those looking to travel along 109th to Winfield can head south on Delaware Parkway, turn left on 113th Avenue to head east and then turn left on Iowa Street, heading north to connect to 109th Avenue.

A map of the detour has been posted on the city's website at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

Interstate 65 ramps will remain open, and residents of Waterside Crossing still have access to the subdivision.

The Citgo gas station along 109th will remain open during the closure although business has already appeared to slow down, said Manager Satish Solanki.

"Since morning, I have't taken much more customers, hardly a few customers, and those are also just from this neighborhood," Solanki said, adding a lot of his business comes from motorists exiting I-65.