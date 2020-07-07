Portion of 117th Avenue in Winfield closed due to leaning utility pole, official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — A portion of 117th Avenue is closed as NIPSCO heads out to fix a leaning utility pole.

The town was notified about the pole by a resident around 3:30 p.m., said Kim Wachowski, the town's office and events coordinator.

The road will be closed from Iowa Street to State Street while NIPSCO works to repair the pole. A detour will be in place during the closure.

Wachowski said she's not sure how long the repair will take.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.