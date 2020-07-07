You are the owner of this article.
Portion of 117th Avenue in Winfield closed due to leaning utility pole, official says
Portion of 117th Avenue in Winfield closed due to leaning utility pole, official says

Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — A portion of 117th Avenue is closed as NIPSCO heads out to fix a leaning utility pole. 

The town was notified about the pole by a resident around 3:30 p.m., said Kim Wachowski, the town's office and events coordinator. 

The road will be closed from Iowa Street to State Street while NIPSCO works to repair the pole. A detour will be in place during the closure. 

Wachowski said she's not sure how long the repair will take. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

