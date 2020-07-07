Portion of 117th Avenue in Winfield closed due to leaning utility pole, official says

WINFIELD — A portion of 117th Avenue is closed as NIPSCO heads out to fix a leaning utility pole.
The town was notified about the pole by a resident around 3:30 p.m., said Kim Wachowski, the town's office and events coordinator.
The road will be closed from Iowa Street to State Street while NIPSCO works to repair the pole. A detour will be in place during the closure.
Wachowski said she's not sure how long the repair will take.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
