JASPER COUNTY — At the start of the Memorial Day weekend exodus, those in the Region traveling south this afternoon may want to avoid a traffic back-up on Interstate 65.
Around 3 p.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 near Indiana 114 in Jasper County. The southbound right lane in the immediate area has been temporarily closed as crews clear the scene, causing some traffic back-ups.
No injuries were reported to state police and the lane should be re-opened soon, police said as of 4 p.m.