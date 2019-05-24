{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

JASPER COUNTY — At the start of the Memorial Day weekend exodus, those in the Region traveling south this afternoon may want to avoid a traffic back-up on Interstate 65.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 near Indiana 114 in Jasper County. The southbound right lane in the immediate area has been temporarily closed as crews clear the scene, causing some traffic back-ups.

No injuries were reported to state police and the lane should be re-opened soon, police said as of 4 p.m.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the week

1 of 25
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.