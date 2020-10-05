Portion of Lincolnwood Avenue in Schererville to close for construction

SCHERERVILLE — A portion of Lincolnwood Avenue will be closed for construction through most of October.
Lincolnwood closed Monday and will remain closed from U.S. 30 to 77th Avenue for the installation of a storm sewer and paving until Oct. 23, according to a news release.
The road will be closed to thru traffic while work is underway. Local traffic will be permitted.
When the storm sewer work is finished, the road will reopen with traffic restrictions while paving is completed.
Motorists should plan to use different routes while the work is underway, according to a news release.
"The area will likely be very congested and delays are expected," the town said. "Utilizing alternate roadways is encouraged during this infrastructure improvement."
