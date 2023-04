MERRILLVILLE — Dyer Construction will close a section of Randolph Street beginning at 7 a.m. Monday to install a storm sewer pipe across the road for the Hayes Farm Drainage Improvement Project.

The road will be closed from 93rd to 97th avenues. It is expected to reopen by Monday evening.A detour will direct motorists to use 93rd Avenue, Grand Boulevard and 97th Avenue to travel around the construction area.

More information will be provided if the closure will go past Monday.