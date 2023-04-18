MERRILLVILLE — Dyer Construction will close a section of Randolph Street on Wednesday to install a new storm sewer pipe across the road for the Hayes Farm Drainage Improvement Project.

The road will be closed between 93rd and 97th avenues. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the road is expected to reopen by the evening. A detour will direct motorists to use 93rd Avenue, Grand Boulevard and 97th Avenue to travel around the construction area.