MERRILLVILLE — Dyer Construction will close a section of Randolph Street on Wednesday to install a new storm sewer pipe across the road for the Hayes Farm Drainage Improvement Project.
The road will be closed between 93rd and 97th avenues. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the road is expected to reopen by the evening. A detour will direct motorists to use 93rd Avenue, Grand Boulevard and 97th Avenue to travel around the construction area.
More information will be provided if the closure must be extended beyond Wednesday.