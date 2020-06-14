You are the owner of this article.
Portion of Sheffield Avenue to close Monday
Portion of Sheffield Avenue to close Monday

A portion of Sheffield Avenue between Dyer and St. John is slated to close Monday for road maintenance. 

Sheffield Avenue between 91st and 87th avenues will close at 7:30 a.m. Monday until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, the Lake County Highway Department said in a press release. 

On Sunday, the Lake County Highway Department released the following detour routes: 

Northbound traffic at 91st and Sheffield avenues should take 91st south to 93rd Avenue, then head east on 93rd to Patterson Street. Motorists should then head north on Patterson to connect to 81st Avenue, taking 81st west to Sheffield. Sheffield south can be used to reach 87th Avenue. 

Southbound traffic at 87th and Sheffield avenues should take Sheffield north to 81st, then head east on 81st to Patterson. Drivers should take Patterson south to 93rd, then take 93rd west to Sheffield. Sheffield north connects to 91st. 

For more information, call 219-663-0525.

