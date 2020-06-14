Portion of Sheffield Avenue to close Monday

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A portion of Sheffield Avenue between Dyer and St. John is slated to close Monday for road maintenance.
Sheffield Avenue between 91st and 87th avenues will close at 7:30 a.m. Monday until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, the Lake County Highway Department said in a press release.
On Sunday, the Lake County Highway Department released the following detour routes:
Northbound traffic at 91st and Sheffield avenues should take 91st south to 93rd Avenue, then head east on 93rd to Patterson Street. Motorists should then head north on Patterson to connect to 81st Avenue, taking 81st west to Sheffield. Sheffield south can be used to reach 87th Avenue.
Southbound traffic at 87th and Sheffield avenues should take Sheffield north to 81st, then head east on 81st to Patterson. Drivers should take Patterson south to 93rd, then take 93rd west to Sheffield. Sheffield north connects to 91st.
For more information, call 219-663-0525.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
When it would have happened: May 22 (home opener) When the closure/postponement was announced: April 21/June 12 What we will miss: After a virtual opening day on May 22 and hopes of playing a condensed season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats ultimately decided to suspend its 2020 operations. Only six teams from the American Association will play abbreviated schedules.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Joseph S. Pete
NWI Oilmen season
When it would have happened: Late May When the closure/postponement was announced: April 29 What we will miss: College baseball players seeking to get some summertime play in will have to wait some additional weeks. The NWI Oilmen and Midwest Collegiate League are looking to start games July 1.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Crown Point Corn Roast
When it would have happened: June 4-5 When the closure/postponement was announced: April 22 What we will miss: The corn roast is one of Crown Point's signature summer events, which took advantage of Bulldog Park for the first time ever in 2019. Eager corn munchers will have to wait until Sept. 25 and 26 to dig into an ear.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
NWI Pride
When it would have happened: June 6 When the closure/postponement was announced: April 2 What we will miss: The family-friendly event, which would've had its second running, celebrates the Region's LGBTQ community and heritage. The celebration is postponed to Sept. 12.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Ty Vinson, file, The Times
Celebrate Schererville Festival
When it would have happened: June 10-14 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 6 What we will miss: Carnival rides, games, live entertainment, food vendors and a beer garden. In a news release, the Schererville Parks and Recreation Department said it was a, "very difficult decision to make," but it's the choice that had to be made in the interest of public safety.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Provided
Dyer Summer Fest
When it would have happened: June 11-14 When the closure/postponement was announced: April 24 What we will miss: Live music, midway games and rides, food vendors, a beer garden, parade and fireworks. The town announced in a Facebook post the Summer Fest Committee canceled the event and it will not be rescheduled in 2020.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
St. Thomas More Fun Days
When it would have happened: June 24-28 When the closure/postponement was announced: Mid-March What we will miss: Carnival rides, various food vendors and live entertainment. "We may do something in the fall, but we'll have to wait and see — possibly, depending on how things go over the next month or so with the openings," said St. Thomas More Director of Finance Noreen Bickel.
Is it a done deal?: No
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
When it would have happened: July 4 When the closure/postponement was announced: March 31 What we will miss: The Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee, Inc., said in a Facebook post that its priority is keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Ty Vinson, file, The Times
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
When it would have happened: July 3, 4 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 12 What we will miss: The town council canceled the town's annual 4th of July Festival in Main Square Park and its annual parade held on July 3.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Times file photo
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
When it would have happened: July 4 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 13 What we will miss: For the first time in 74 years, there will be no parade on the Fourth of July in LaPorte. The fireworks show and other related events, like the Arts & Crafts Fair, have been canceled this year and will not be rescheduled. The parade will be part of the annual Sunflower Fair in September.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Stan Maddux, file, The Times
LaPorte County Fair
When it would have happened: July 12-18 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 29 What we will miss: The LaPorte County Fair, the oldest in Indiana, kicks off the local fair season in the Region, with Porter and Lake counties' occurring in the following weeks. Carnival rides, animals, food and concerts entertain visitors far and wide in the eastern part of NWI.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
When it would have happened: July 24, 25 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 14 What we will miss: The longstanding traditions bring large crowds and would make social distancing a challenge, organizers said.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July
When it would have happened: July 4 When the closure/postponement was announced: April 9 What we will miss: The 2020 events would have marked the 101st consecutive July Fourth parade in Whiting.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Paul Czapkowicz, file, The Times
Cedar Lake Summerfest
When it would have happened: July 2-5 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 6 What we will miss: Eighteen acres of summertime fun featuring live entertainment, midway and games, the cardboard boat race, a car show and more. The event has been postponed to 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Cedar Lake Summerfest committee.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Portage Nativity Fest
When it would have happened: July 9-12 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 18 What we will miss: This would have marked the 55th year of the large community event that supports the local Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church. The four-day festival has long been a staple in the community.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John Luke, file, The Times
Festival of the Lakes
When it would have happened: July 15-19 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 27 What we will miss: The festival, which extends for up to four days, usually features big-name music acts on top of carnival rides and games at Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion. City officials were excited to have booked Snoop Dogg, a longtime goal for Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Damian Rico, file, The Times
Porter County Fair
When it would have happened: July 23—Aug 1 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 29 What we will miss: The fair, which usually falls second in line with Region county fairs following LaPorte County, draws in visitors for its carnival rides, food, concerts and various contests and pageants.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Emily Schnipke
Pierogi Fest
When it would have happened: July 24-26 When the closure/postponement was announced: April 8 What we will miss: Pierogi Fest organizers say the annual celebration of the humble Polish dumpling packs more than 300,000 people into 119th Street in downtown Whiting over the course of a three-day weekend in late July.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John Luke, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
When it would have happened: July 30-Aug 2 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 14 What we will miss: A record 212,000 people last year went to the Great Lakes Grand Prix and its related events: the parade on Franklin Street and Taste of Michigan City in the Uptown Arts District. The race generates an estimated $13.6 million for the local economy.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Lake County Fair
When it would have happened: Aug. 7-16 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 22 What we will miss: The fair, which drew around 216,000 visitors in 2019, rounds out the season in NWI following LaPorte and Porter counties' own fairs. The multi-day festival features carnival rides, food, vehicles and animals among other recreational pastimes. Visitors will have to wait until 2021 for the next edition of the fair.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Prairie Magic Music Festival
When it would have happened: Aug. 8 When the closure/postponement was announced: May 28 What we will miss: The festival is Porter County Parks and Recreation Department's signature summer event. Hosted at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Liberty Township, the concert features Americana and blues music.
The department also announced its other summer concerts and events hosted at the park would be canceled for the summer.
Is it a done deal?: Yes
Joseph S. Pete
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!