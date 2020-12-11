Positive COVID cases on rebound in NWI; actual daily deaths hit record high

Northwest Indiana saw its highest number of deaths in a single day Dec. 7, when 11 occurred, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The previous record of 10 deaths in one day has occurred three times, twice in late November and once in April.

The average number of daily hospital admissions in Northwest Indiana has fallen since mid-November, but the cause for the decline is unclear.

"It seems to have stopped getting worse, at least for now," Pollak said.

The percentage of COVID patients being admitted to hospitals in Indiana declined to 3.3% for the week ending Dec. 6, the lowest point seen during the pandemic.

"It doesn't seem reasonable that people aren't in need of being admitted," he said.

It's more likely patients with less severe cases are being sent home.

"Once the hospitals are full, the hospitalization rate has to go down, because they just don't have the beds to put people in," he said.

The Thanksgiving holiday may have caused some people to delay getting tested or put off seeking medical care, Pollak said.

A similar trend is likely as Christmas approaches.