'Possessive' boyfriend threatens to shoot girlfriend's friends, chases car, police say

GRIFFITH — A possessive boyfriend allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s friends before chasing their vehicle when authorities intervened, police reports said.
At 11:24 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a black Ford Escape chasing a black Jeep southbound on Burr Street from Interstate 80/94 approaching Ridge Road in Griffith, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s police report.
Authorities were told the driver of the Ford had allegedly threatened the occupants of the Jeep with a gun and the Jeep fled, with the Ford in pursuit. It continued onto westbound Ridge Road approaching Arbogast Street when a squad car found the two vehicles, pulling up behind the Ford.
As the squad car got closer to read the license plate, the Ford suddenly turned into an auto shop at Ridge Road and Arbogast Street and parked. A white man in his 20s in a tank top leaped out of the car and ran westbound.
A foot chase between the man and officer ensued but the officer lost sight as he fled past the back of the Auto Zone at Ridge Road and Jay Street.
A group of women inside the Jeep told officers the man is the boyfriend of one of their friends, and that he is abusive and possessive, the police reports said.
The women had picked up their friend and they had stopped at a gas station at 35th Avenue and Cline Avenue. While their friend and another person in the group was inside the gas station, they saw her boyfriend in his car in the parking lot.
He allegedly shouted at them that he had a gun and would shoot them, according to police reports. The women in the Jeep fled from him and the chase began. The women in the Jeep said they believe he chased them because he thought his girlfriend was inside the car.
Officers contacted the girlfriend, who had been left at the gas station with another woman, and her story corroborated the account, police said.
A police dog was called to search the area as Griffith and Lake County Sheriff’s officers worked to locate the man, but the trail went cold. Hammond officers assisted, checking the man’s residence but he was not found.
Once charges are pressed, including felony intimidation, stalking and resisting law enforcement, a warrant for the man’s arrest will be issued and his identity released, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
