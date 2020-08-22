'Possessive' boyfriend threatens to shoot girlfriend's friends, chases car, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — A possessive boyfriend allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s friends before chasing their vehicle when authorities intervened, police reports said.

At 11:24 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a black Ford Escape chasing a black Jeep southbound on Burr Street from Interstate 80/94 approaching Ridge Road in Griffith, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s police report.

Authorities were told the driver of the Ford had allegedly threatened the occupants of the Jeep with a gun and the Jeep fled, with the Ford in pursuit. It continued onto westbound Ridge Road approaching Arbogast Street when a squad car found the two vehicles, pulling up behind the Ford.

As the squad car got closer to read the license plate, the Ford suddenly turned into an auto shop at Ridge Road and Arbogast Street and parked. A white man in his 20s in a tank top leaped out of the car and ran westbound.

A foot chase between the man and officer ensued but the officer lost sight as he fled past the back of the Auto Zone at Ridge Road and Jay Street.

A group of women inside the Jeep told officers the man is the boyfriend of one of their friends, and that he is abusive and possessive, the police reports said.