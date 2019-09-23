CROWN POINT — Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey met with the potential family of the teen who was found dead in a Gary alleyway early last week on Monday, she told The Times.
Frey said a family member came into the coroner's office over the weekend.
The potential family provided Frey with dental records. But she wasn't able to use them to confirm the teen's identity because of how young the girl was when the records were collected.
Frey said Monday the girl's biological mother came in for a DNA test. She added she plans to deliver the tests to the Indiana State Police herself on Wednesday — the appointment date she was given by the lab.
She is asking the results be expedited, given the circumstances of the case.
"I have asked them to rush these results since this is a child," Frey said.
Typically, results could take anywhere from six to eight weeks to process, Frey said.
Little is known about the girl who was found by NIPSCO workers near Pennsylvania Street and 20th Place in Gary.
Over the weekend, Frey released a composite sketch of the girl, who is believed to be around 14 to 18 years old, on her personal Facebook page.
The girl is described as African-American, 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has short black hair and pierced ears.
When found, she was wearing a blue-and-white Nike windbreaker, blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes, size 7 blue-and-black Nike Air Max Plus gym shoes, a size 32B bra and a pink T-shirt with a Superman emblem and "Supergirl Power" written on the front.