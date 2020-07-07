Possible gunshot hits Lowell home; police investigating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — Police are investigating a possible gunshot fired at a home in Lowell.

Police responded about 8:22 p.m. Sunday to the 17000 block of Nightingale Place for a criminal mischief report, according to a police report obtained by The Times.

At the scene, a resident told police a hole was discovered in a bedroom wall believed to be created by a bullet. The resident said the hole was not there the day before, the police report states.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411.

