UPDATE: Power restored in Griffith
UPDATE: Power restored in Griffith

Griffith stock

GRIFFITH — Nearly 1,300 people were without power Sunday morning, NIPSCO reported.

The outage comes as many Region residents are home-bound, adhering to statewide orders to limit all nonessential travel in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIPSCO was reporting only a handful of outages in other scattered Region communities Sunday morning.

Check back later on nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

