Power outages cancel Portage Township Schools summer school classes, move Gary online

PORTAGE — Summer summer classes for multiple districts in Northwest Indiana are canceled or moved online Monday because of power outages after torrential storms.
According to a Facebook post Monday morning, all summer school classes in the Portage Township School Corporation are canceled because of power outages at Aylesworth Elementary, Willowcreek Middle School and Portage High School.
Just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, the Gary Community School Corporation posted on Twitter that all summer school classes at the Gary Area Career Center will be virtual due to a power outage. It said students will receive asynchronous assignments through their emails or Google classroom.
Union Township Schools also canceled all summer school classes Monday because of a power outage, according to a post on the district's Twitter page.
