Power restored for many in Region, but outages still in the thousands
Power restored for many in Region, but outages still in the thousands

Storm Damage

Men work Tuesday to cut and remove a tree that fell on a vehicle in Hammond during a Monday storm.

 John Luke, The Times

Significantly more NIPSCO customers in Northwest Indiana had their power restored, yet thousands in the area were still without service, as of Thursday morning.

The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy winds through the Region and other parts of the Midwest Monday evening.

Some wind gusts reached up to 80 mph and downed trees, poles and power lines throughout the area.

More than 8,000 were without power in Northwest Indiana, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, as of 7 a.m., NIPSCO's website showed.

Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, with 3,757; Hammond, with 1,583; Portage, with 770; Valparaiso, with 452; Dyer, with 387; and Munster, with 277.

Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, St. John and Schererville.

For many Region communities, estimated restoration times were expected to come Friday or Saturday. Those estimates applied to the majority of customers in those areas, NIPSCO said, adding that certain individual outages may last longer.

About 91% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 9,020 were without power early Thursday, the company reported.

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.

An additional 300 line workers were continuing to assist NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Thursday, the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all home owners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: Customers may be without power until Friday after storm causes thousands of outages

There are still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that need to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.

Steeb said due to the magnitude of Monday's storm, there is still damage the company is working to locate. If any customers see damage or anything irregular, they are asked to call 1-800-552-2622 so that crews can safely address the issue.

In Portage, the Bonner Senior Center will be open to residents without power for cooling and Internet service from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until power is restored to Portage Township residents, trustee Brendan Clancy announced. The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave.

All visitors to the facility will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Children 16 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, Clancy said.

The Portage Township Food Pantry will provide meals to people without food due to electric outages. Meals will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. daily, at 3590 Willowcreek Rd., until power is restored. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own coolers.

Other spots that offer Internet service include Portage Township School Corporation, at 6240 US Hwy. 6, and Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd. Masks and social distancing are required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, at Woodland Park, Clancy said.

For the most up-to-date information on NIPSCO outages, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.

Gallery: Storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

