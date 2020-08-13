Power restored for many in Region, but outages still in the thousands

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.

An additional 300 line workers were continuing to assist NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Thursday, the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all home owners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.

There are still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that need to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.

Steeb said due to the magnitude of Monday's storm, there is still damage the company is working to locate. If any customers see damage or anything irregular, they are asked to call 1-800-552-2622 so that crews can safely address the issue.

In Portage, the Bonner Senior Center will be open to residents without power for cooling and Internet service from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until power is restored to Portage Township residents, trustee Brendan Clancy announced. The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave.

+21 WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region "(People) need to have a lot of patience right now. NIPSCO is taxed, running all over the place like we are. It's never fast enough when the power is out; showing a little patience, it will help."