Practicing beach safety: Experts weigh in on how to protect yourself, kids during summer

In a normal year, 60 percent of Indiana Dunes visitors are from outside Indiana and only 20 percent from the Region.

Combine the visitor statistics for the two parks, and the Indiana Dunes would rank high on the list of most-visited national parks, Weimer said.

This year could be a record for visitors, she said.

West Beach, on the Porter-Lake county line, has a 600-car parking lot. It normally fills up just a few times a year. So far in 2020, though, it has already filled up four or five times, Rowe said.

“There’s an added element this year with COVID-19,” he said.

The pandemic is sending visitors to the Indiana beaches, particularly those who have sought a place to go when pools and Chicago’s beaches were closed.

Lifeguards are on duty at West Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

“If you want to social distance, you can do it. You might have to walk a couple of hundred yards down the beach,” Rowe said, and you might have to wait a bit to change clothes or use the restroom at the bathhouse.